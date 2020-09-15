Breaking News
Lagos to pay LASU workers, others new minimum wage from October

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State Government has agreed to pay workers in tertiary Institutions owned by it the new minimum wage/consequential adjustment starting from October this year.

This followed a meeting held with leaders of the staff unions in the institutions by officials of the state government in Ikeja on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, the state government said the payment was part of its efforts to maintain peace on the campuses.

