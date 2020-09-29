Lagos Assembly appoints Onafeko as Acting Clerk

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State House of Assembly has appointed Mr Olalekan Onafeko as the Acting Clerk of the House.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, made this known before the commencement of the day’s plenary on Monday in Lagos.

Obasa confirmed Onafeko as the acting clerk after a voice vote by lawmakers present during the plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that before his appointment, Onafeko was the Head of Human Resources and Administration in the Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, informed the House that the former clerk retired about a month ago and that nature abhorred a vacuum.

Eshinlokun-Sanni noted that it was the responsibility of the Selection Committee of the House to appoint a new Clerk.

“We have met many qualified staff and we considered so many qualities such as competence, desirability and others and we appointed Mr Olalekan Onafeko,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the former Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Azeez Sanni, retired from the service two weeks ago after attaining the age of 60.

Since the former clerk retirement, the Deputy Clerk, Mr Taiwo Otun, had been acting as the clerk during plenary.

Onafeko has a degree in Law and is currently the acting Head of Human Resources and Administration in the assembly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

