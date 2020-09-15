Lagos agrees to pay new minimum wage to LASU, LASPOTECH, ACOED workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State Government on Tuesday agreed to pay workers in state-owned tertiary institutions the new minimum wage/consequential adjustment starting from October this year.

This followed a meeting held with leaders of the staff unions in the institutions by officials of the state government in Ikeja on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, the state government said the payment was part of its efforts to maintain peace on the campuses.

Wahab reiterated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to according education and workers welfare top priority.

Among the tertiary institutions whose workers will benefit from the development are Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu, the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, ACOED, Ijanikin, the Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe among others.

Recall that the staff unions of the institutions had on Monday protested the non-payment of N30,000 monthly minimum wage to their members and locked the gates to the instructions.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, was among top management staff of LASU not allowed into the campus by the protesting workers on Monday.

The staff unions involved are the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

Others are the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP and the College of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU among others.

