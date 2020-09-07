Vanguard Logo

KWASU dispels school fees increment rumour

The Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, on Sunday denied the rumour of school fees increment being peddled in the social media.

A statement from the Acting Registrar, Mohammed Shuaib, said there was no iota of truth in the rumour.

”We, however, wish to state that there is an ongoing robust discussion between Management and the Students union leaders on ways to improve on the financial standing of the university towards the provision of standard teaching and learning regime.

”In line with our desire to entrench a culture of participatory governance in the administration of the university, management has ensured that the conversation has been democratic, peaceful and harmonious.

”It is important to state that no concrete decision has been reached for now.

”We, therefore, urge the general public to utterly disregard this fake rumour,” the statement read.

