Kogi First Lady’s brothers wed as Hajia Rashida Bello appears in style

Abdulrazaq and Luqman, two brothers of Her Excellency, Hajia Rashida Yahaya Bello, the First Lady of Kogi State and Wife of the Executive Governor of Kogi State were happily married to their delectable Hearthrobs in quite a colourful event, few days ago which witnessed the presence of influential personalities in Kogi State and from across Nigeria.

The Wedding Ceremony of Luqman and Abdulrazaq to their beautiful Wives, Hajara and Ramoty respectively, was an occasion of class. The Wife of Kogi State Governor, Hajia Rashida Yahaya Bello, was noticed in an all-White attire that made her the center of attraction amongst Guests who were present at the wedding occasion.

Friends and family members have continued to throw felicitation goodwill messages, gestures and wedding presents to encourage the new union of the duo Luqman and Abdulrazaq. Their Sister, Hajia Rashida Yahaya Bello wished them the best of marital bliss and Congratulated them on the big step they had taken. She assured them of her support and continued blessings.

During the occasion, the required traditions and marital rites was conducted and pressmen noticed an ambience of merriment and fun, especially with the presence of distinguished personalities notable faces and public figures. The new couples were also noticed to be overwhelmed with joy, and as they both commence a new path in the journey of life, where trust, and understanding of the and

Vanguard

