Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), a quick service restaurant (QSR) has expanded its operations in Nigeria, with the opening of a new outlet in Ikoyi at NNPC Mega Station, Lagos.

According to Business Head, Devyani International Nigeria Limited (operators of the KFC franchise in Nigeria), Mr. Manish Mehra said the decision to open the new outlet, despite the current global economic challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, is borne out of the belief of the brand in the resilience of the Nigerian economy and the need to continue to offer Nigerians the opportunity to savour KFC’s world renowned menu with a secret recipe of herbs, spices and fresh ingredients of only the finest quality.

“The opening of a new store means employment of more Nigerians who will work at the outlet, it means more business opportunities for our local vendors and suppliers, as KFC meals and product offering are affordable and offers great value for money”, Mehra said.

Lead- Sales and Marketing, Devyani International Nigeria Limited, Mr. Damilola Owolabi, at the launch said the Ikoyi outlet is the 23rd outlet to be opened in Nigeria that more stores would be opening across the country before the end of the year. He urged residents of Ikoyi and its environs to patronize the outlet and enjoy any of its menu as according to him, “KFC is an international brand that is well respected for quality and high global standards that guarantees healthy meals for their customers.”

It would be recalled that Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) with origin in the United States came into Nigeria some years ago and opened its first outlet on the 19th December, 2009 at City Mall, Onikan, Lagos. Between that time and now, the brand has gone ahead to open various stores across Nigeria with finger lickin’ good menus and has also done a lot of activities from its onset till date in making itself pertinent in the QSR sector.

Over the years, it has launched various menus/food combos such Variety of meals- KFC Bucket, 5-In-1 meal combo, Zinger Burger, Pop Corn Chicken, Yamilicious (Correct Naija Yam with Pepper sauce) and Celebration Feast.

Vanguard

