Katsina Govt reopens schools Oct. 5 — Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The Katsina State Government has fixed Oct. 5, 2020, for the reopening of public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner of Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, made the announcement on Tuesday in Katsina.

The commissioner said that revisions of second term works would be conducted from Monday, Oct.5, to Friday, Oct.16, 2020, while examination for the second term would be conducted from October 19 to October 23.

Lawal added that the students would resume for third term, which will run from Oct. 26, 2020 to Jan. 24, 2021, while examinations for the third term would begin on Jan. 25 to end on Feb. 5, 2021.

He said that students and teachers must wear face masks at the school premises, observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

He added that the government would fumigate all schools and provide hand washing facilities and thermometers for measuring the temperature of students and teachers.

Lawal directed that all COVID-19 guidelines must be adhered to in all academic and extracurricular activities, including religious gatherings in the schools.

The commissioner further added that the schools would operate on shift basis, with primary one to three attending classes between 7:30 a.m., and 12:30.p.m, while primary four to six, would operate from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lawal added that Day and Boarding Secondary Schools would operate from 7:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m for the junior section, while senior section would operate from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

He however said that where the number of students in a school is few, they could operate within normal periods.

Kindly Share This Story: