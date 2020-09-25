Kano NLC direct workers to join indefinite nationwide strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) rose from it council meeting on Friday to direct it workers (members) to join the nationwide strike over the prevailing socio-economic hardship bedevilling the masses as a result of the sudden hike in electricity tariff and fuel price by the Federal government.

This was as it says it endorsed the decision of the National Central Working Committee, CWC and National Executive Council, NEC of NLC to embark on the strike to press home its demand for the reversal of the FG’s decision.

In the communique jointly signed by the state chairman of NLC, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir and it’s acting secretary, Comrade Hussaini Budah, SEC, they called on affiliated union’s to begin mass mobilization of all professional groups, religious organizations, market women, civil society allies to ensure total compliance of the indefinite strike action.

According to the union, “after careful consideration of the socio-economic realities especially in light of insufferable hardship they present to the working-class family and the masses of our people in Nigeria, the state executive council resolved to endorse the decision of the CWC, NEC of the Nigeria Labour Congress to embark on indefinite strike action and peaceful protest, to take effect from Monday, 28th September 2020, if the government fails to reverse the recent hike in the pump price and electricity tariff and accede to other ancillary demands by labour.

“Pursuant to this, the SEC directed all affiliated Union’s under the state NLC to begin mass mobilization of all professional groups, religious organizations, market women, civil society allies to ensure total compliance of the indefinite strike action,” the communique however reads.

The SEC of NLC in the state comprises of all the Chairmen and Secretaries of all NLC’s affiliated union, and members of the State Administrative Council, SAC.

Recall that the meeting between the National body of the labour congress and the Federal government held in Abuja on Thursday over the plan nationwide industrial action ended in deadlock hence the resolve of the NLC to proceed on the proposed industrial disharmony despite an ex-parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Mr Sunusi Musa and stopping it (NLC) from embarking on the strike action.

