Kaduna govt advises civil servants against strike

The Kaduna State Government says it has no outstanding issues with its civil servants and has, therefore, cautioned its workers against participating in the planned nationwide strike action slated to commence on Monday, Sept. 28.

“We have no outstanding issues with workers to warrant a strike. Our workers should be at work tomorrow,” the Head of Service, Mrs Bariatu Mohammed, said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Head of Service said that a meeting was convened with the leadership of the labour unions where they were informed of the position of the state government.

‘’Consequently, I wish to strongly advise civil servants in the state to refrain from participating in the conceived strike action; failure to adhere to this advice shall force the government to invoke the `no-work no-pay’ policy,’’ she warned.

Mohammed assured the civil servants of a conducive working environment, declaring that no one would be restrained from having access to his or her office.

The official advised heads of ministries, departments and agencies of government to bring the notice to the attention of staff for strict compliance.

NAN

Vanguard

