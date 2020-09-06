Kaduna condemns bandit attacks across the state

Kindly Share This Story:

…praises peace initiative in Jema’a LGA

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has received briefs from security agencies stationed in Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kauru and Kajuru LGAs, of bandit attacks which resulted in the deaths and kidnapping of some citizens.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security & Home Affairs, in a statement, informed that these attacks were actions of criminality and sheer evil, which stand condemned by the government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“The Governor received briefs on the situations in Kidandan, Rigachikun, Kuyanbana, Buruku general area and also Buda, within the five LGAs listed, and condoled families that lost their loved ones in the attacks.”

ALSO READ: Olubadan directs Ndigbo leader to settle dispute in Oyo

“Government condoles with the families that lost their loved ones to the sheer criminality of the bandits. Security agencies have been directed to double up and intensify operations against bandits and raids on their hideouts.”

“Our communities are strongly urged to stand together to confront criminality. Bandits should not be allowed to inflict such pain and then have their actions be allowed to divide their victims along religious and ethnic lines. This criminality is an attack on our unity and collective well being.

“The Kaduna State Government continues to work with the security agencies in the ongoing operations against bandits, being coordinated by the Defence Headquarters”, the Governor stated.

Similarly, the Governor has also been briefed on a peace pact between some communities in Jema’a LGA.

According to the security briefs, community leaders of Dangoma, Takau, and Zikpak confirmed the peace pact under the leadership of the LGA chairman, Mr Peter Danjuma Averik.

The Governor welcomed this community action as a step towards restoring peace and charged the communities to uphold their obligations in the agreement to secure peace and advance development.

The Governor noted that this agreement in Jema’a LGA is another significant step in advancing the ongoing peacebuilding efforts in the southern Kaduna general area of the State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: