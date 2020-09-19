[JUST IN] Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu win respective polling units

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won his polling unit in Oredo Ward 4, Unit 19, while his main rival, All Progressives Congress candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has won his polling unit at Ward 5, Iguododo community in Orhionwon Local Government Area.

Obaseki polled 184 votes, while Ize-Iyamu secured 62 votes at the unit. In Unit 21, PDP got 53 votes while the APC polled 33 votes. In Unit 23, it was PDP 101, APC 32.

In Unit 24 of the same Oredo Ward 4, PDP won with 94 votes, while the APC got 50 votes. In Unit 25, the PDP got 33 votes ahead of the APC that had 22 votes.

Result from the ward, Unit 26 indicates that APC scored 40 votes while the PDP got 98 votes. In Unit 7, it is the PDP, 93 votes, APC 28 votes, while in Unit 28, it is PDP, 77 votes and APC, 39 votes.

However, in Ize-Iyamu’s unit, he polled 292 votes, while Godwin Obaseki got 21 votes.

