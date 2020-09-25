Just In: APC suspends Governor Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti State Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi.

A statement by the party on Friday said the governor was suspended due to “his numerous anti-party activities, especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State, which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.”

APC said five days before the Edo election, Fayemi hosted Mr. Femi Fani- Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, in Ado Ekiti and planned a coup against Edo APC.

A second allegation against Governor Fayemi was that he played a role in the governorship election in Oyo State and supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.

Details coming.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: