Jay The King to drop New single soon ‘Lono’

American-based Nigerian singer, John Olikpe popularly known as Jay the King is currently having a good year undermining the current pandemic as he announces his forthcoming single release, titled ‘Lono’ expected to drop soon.

This is coming after the successful release of ‘Fi E Shaya’ his latest single released in May featuring talented guitarist, Fiokee, which has garnered over  10,000k streams on several music platforms.

Sharing the inspiration to his new track, he said “The inspiration behind ‘Lono’ for me was looking at how God has blessed women with beauty and a body that makes a man go crazy.

So the whole inspiration is just me appreciating women“

The hit banger ’Fi E Shaya’ is still currently receiving massive video and radio airplay in the country.

Jay the king further asked his fans to expect his extended project(EP) entitled ‘Black Sheep’ which will be unveiled before the end of the year or early part of 2021, which promises to feature more talented singers.

“My previous project I dropped in May featured Fikoee, I want my fans to expect more, different tunes, different kind of music and I’m also working with big names this time”, said Jay the king.

