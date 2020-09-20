Iyoha John congratulates reelected Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

The governorship candidate of the relisted Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) Iyoha john, in the just concluded Edo State governorship election on behalf of his teeming supporters across the state, has extended congratulations to the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Sunday while thanking his supporters for voting massively for Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shiabu, Iyoha John Darlington said,

“Today the good people of Edo State have spoken in unison. Today our people have spoken with one voice and votes have counted.”

Continuing the PPN candidate said, “the much-awaited governorship election has come and gone with the PDP candidate, the incumbent Governor of our state His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki declared a winner and returned elected.”

“I, therefore, wish to use this medium to extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and His Deputy, Comrade Philip Shiabu on their well-deserved victory.”

“I salute their courage and determination in the circuitous journey to Denis Osadebe Avenue. I say yet again, today, ”

While thanking his teeming supporters for joining forces with others for Governor Obaseki’s re-election, the PPN governorship candidate reminded the governor that they are contented to follow his lead because of his lofty ideals.

His words, “My teeming supporters and I across Edo State voice solidarity with you and are content to follow your lead on account of your lofty ideals and visions to regenerate our state.”

“Once again, please accept my congratulations, Your Excellency, on your re-election as the Governor of Edo State.”

