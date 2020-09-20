Emir of Zazzau: It’s very sad, says El-Rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, Sunday expressed shock, describing his death as sad.

Disclosing this via his facebook handle, El-Rufai said: “VERY SAD: It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of the father of our state, His Highness Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR. He died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna today after a brief illness. Janazah prayer in Zaria is scheduled for 5pm in Sha Allah. All Covid-19 protocols to be complied with as much as possible during the funeral prayers and condolences.

“I have informed the President Muhammdu Buhari, GCFR of the great loss and offered our condolences. The Chief of Staff to PMB, Prof Ibrahim Gambari will lead a Federal Government delegation to Zaria to condole with the family of High Highness, Zazzau Emirate Council and the people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State.

“We have lost a rare gem, a source of wisdom and guidance and a true father of all. May Allah Grant his soul abode in Aljanna Firdaus. Amin. – Nasir El-Rufai.”

