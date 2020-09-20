Vanguard Logo

Emir of Zazzau: It’s very sad, says El-Rufai

El-Rufai signs new law with stiff penalty for rapists
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, Sunday expressed shock, describing his death as sad.

Disclosing this via his facebook handle, El-Rufai said: “VERY SAD: It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of the father of our state, His Highness Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR. He died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna today after a brief illness. Janazah prayer in Zaria is scheduled for 5pm in Sha Allah. All Covid-19 protocols to be complied with as much as possible during the funeral prayers and condolences.

READ ALSO: Emir of Zazzau campaigns against COVID-19

“I have informed the President Muhammdu Buhari, GCFR of the great loss and offered our condolences. The Chief of Staff to PMB, Prof Ibrahim Gambari will lead a Federal Government delegation to Zaria to condole with the family of High Highness, Zazzau Emirate Council and the people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State.

“We have lost a rare gem, a source of wisdom and guidance and a true father of all. May Allah Grant his soul abode in Aljanna Firdaus. Amin. – Nasir El-Rufai.”

