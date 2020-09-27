IPMAN urges members to dissociate from strike

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has urged their members to dissociate themselves from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) strike.

Yakubu said this during an interview. on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to the planned strike by the organised labour slated for Monday.

“ IPMAN will not be part of the strike the NLC is calling, since our Association is not part of NLC.

“ Therefore, we have already directed our members to continue doing there normal business while NLC and TUC are doing there strike.” he said.

Yakubu also advised Nigerians to cooperate with the government in ensuring that the economy grows better and stronger.

