Breaking News
Translate

IPMAN urges members to dissociate from strike

On 3:29 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
IPMAN urges members to dissociate from strike
Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria

Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has urged their members to dissociate themselves from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) strike.

Yakubu said this during an interview. on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to the planned strike by the organised labour slated for Monday.

READ ALSO: IPMAN calls for local refining to fix sector

“ IPMAN will not be part of the strike the NLC is calling, since our Association is not part of NLC.
“ Therefore, we have already directed our members to continue doing there normal business while NLC and TUC are doing there strike.” he said.
Yakubu also advised Nigerians to cooperate with the government in ensuring that the economy grows better and stronger.
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!