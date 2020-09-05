IPMAN calls for local refining to fix sector

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Popoola Ogundoyin, an Executive Member of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), says that unless Nigeria produces petroleum products through its refineries, the problems in the petroleum sector will persist.

Ogundoyin stated this during an interview on Saturday in Ile-Ife.

He expressed displeasure with the failure of public and private sector stakeholders to establish standard refineries across the country that would produce enough petroleum products for the citizenry.

According to him, Nigeria is the only country in the world that has crude, yet we are still importing petroleum products.

“On crude, we have almost 18 by-products such as petrol, diesel and kerosene among others.

“If we are producing these by ourselves, surely the problem of unemployment will be solved, for many will be employed and this will improve the economy as well,” he added.

Ogundoyin urged Federal and State Governments to rise up to the tasks ahead of them for the welfare of Nigerians.

“Both Federal and State Governments should construct new ones and renovate all spoilt refineries for the betterment of the nation,” he charged.

He appealed to Nigerian leaders especially the politicians to try as much as possible to fulfill all promises made during their campaigns.

According to him, without the masses voting for them, none of them can attain the post they are today.(NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: