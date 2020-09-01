Integrity, commitment key to success – Lawal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Trust and integrity are the two most important ethical traits in the corporate world. When surveyed, employees, middle managers and executives typically cite these two concepts as important to their overall view of the company, their job and their commitment to compliance with the company’s code of conduct.

Nigerian foremost banker, financial analyst and politician, Dr. Dauda Lawal says the key to achieving greatness individually and collectively as a nation is to have a good reputation which shows your true character.

He identified trust and integrity as two most important ethical traits that has kept the corporate world going.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, maintained that good reputation remains one of the most inspiring entrepreneurial features of the year for Pleasures Magazine, and urged young African to imbibe the culture.

Lawal, who was featured on the cover of the September/October 2020 edition of Pleasures Magazine said that the goal of the magazine will have been accomplished if the youth devote time to read the magazine, noting that a copy of the magazine can be bought on Konga online.

The publisher said Pleasures Magazine presents the theme of the September/October 2020 issue of your deluxe Pan-African Entrepreneurial and Luxury magazine with a focus on “Integrity and Trust” while featuring a Nigerian foremost banker, financial analyst and a gubernatorial candidate of the last governorship election in Zamfara state, Nigeria.

On the importance of trust and integrity, Dauda Lawal who is also the executive vice chairman/ chief executive officer of Credent Capital said, “Integrity is one key element that helps to shape your way of thinking and give comfort to your business partner.

‘‘What people majorly look at in business is your integrity. Most people are of the opinion that if they find themselves in any kind of business relationship, they should rest assured that everyone will keep to their part of the agreement.

”This is not something you buy in the market, so you have to work hard to achieve it and don’t get distracted by anyone. Because there are lots of temptations especially now when young people want to be at the top by all means instead of going through the process.

“I want to be like that man overnight and in most cases, they crash easily because they don’t painstakingly grow through the process of leadership. You also have to be determined in life, because of challenges that come with the work, it could be the environment, your boss, or even the work you do. Maybe you see someone elsewhere doing the same and you feel you can go to work anytime and do whatever task given to you with a lackadaisical attitude approach, just note that people are watching you, you have to put in your best”.

On relationship, Lawal said, “I am always happy to hear that I made a huge impact in the lives of people, especially the young generation but to me, I just feel it is nothing so difficult or special in terms of bringing people close to me and be a role model to them irrespective of who they are and where they came from or even ethnic background.

The most important thing is, there is value in every human being. Never underrate anybody in your life even the most junior officers. Don’t feel because someone is the most junior officer you can bully him or do things to frustrate him, dignity matters. Treat people with dignity. When you do that, no matter how terrible the challenges, you can excel in it.”

On why smart people are diversifying, especially in a country like Nigeria

He said, “Looking at what is happening globally, there is a need to diversify especially in a country like Nigeria where everything relies on the government, and the earlier the better we discover that the government cannot do everything, the better for us. Smart people are doing well for themselves, doing business and excelling so it is important to be optimistic and that is the way forward for the younger generation. We need to be more enterprising and key into all aspects of business and do it with passion.”

Speaking further, the Pleasures Magazine publisher, said the issue also includes a special feature on the history of the renowned, iconic Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. A magical hotel at the forefront of the luxury hotel sector in France, built in 1864 on the arid Plateau des Spélugues, when Monte-Carlo was barely taking shape.

He said the current edition also headlined a brief on the new cause Feyisola Adeyemi, CEO and creative director of London based women’s apparel label LuxuryByFeyi is championning.

He also said a teaching platform tagged “The Unstoppable Fashionista Brand Building Masterclass” has been designed to help budding designers on fashion branding structure. This Masterclass is an e-learning four weeks class and spaces can be booked via our website in advance before the 15th of November 2020.

“We also have an exclusive on the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2020, an initiative by MiSK Foundation; an NGO founded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia created to elevates startups worldwide.

“The magazine is incomplete without your usual light stories and other human interest narratives. Read the interesting beautiful destinations, Lustica Bay, Montenegro to Old Course, St Andrews to name a few. These and many more reports combine in making the magazine a collector’s item and reading pleasure for all and sundry,” he added.

