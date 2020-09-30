Insurance leaders should be flexible— Experts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

Operators in the insurance industry have been charged to step up and make the sector more welcoming, structured and flexible.

Speaking at the 2020 Dive-in-Festival in Nigeria themed “Promoting Inclusion & Diversity in the Nigerian Insurance Industry for a Quantum Leap”, Founder, Funmi Omo Initiative, and former Managing Director of African Alliance Insurance Plc, Mrs Funmi Omo, said diversity brings about balance.

She stated: “Women should be seen as a backbone of any economy and as such they need to be given more attention.

“From the insurance standpoint, we need to have a more structural and deliberate approach to thrive. Diversity is very good, it brings about balance.”

On creating a favourable atmosphere for the younger generation in the insurance industry, Omo said: “Leaders have to step up to make the insurance sector more welcoming and structured.

“They need to be flexible and avoid being rigid and also take advantage of the newness and freshness of the younger generation.

“Do not micromanage them, let them explore, allow them breathe and make their own mistakes so they can see a future in the industry.”

Also speaking, Group Managing Director/CEO, African Reinsurance Group, Dr Corneille Karekezi, said that provision should be made for women inclusion in nomination for senior roles because women are not well represented in the workplace.

He stated: “We are aware that women are not well represented in the workplace and as such at Africa Re Group, we make special provision for women inclusion in nomination for senior roles, provision for tribal diversity and inclusion to drive equality within the corporation.”

