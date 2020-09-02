Insecurity: Rise against ethnic, religious differences, NSHA tells youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi Wednesday urged Nigeria youths to rise against ethnic and religious differences standing against the unity and peace of the country.

Balarabe Abdullahi gave the charge when he received Sir Ahmadu Bello Prestigious Merit Award as the most outstanding speaker of State Assembly in Northern Nigeria bestowed on him by the Global Alliance of Northern Nigeria Youths in Lafia.

The Speaker said that rising against ethnic and religious bigotry would not only unite Nigerians but also bring permanent peace to the country.

He assured the youths of his continued determination to provide legislations that would have a direct bearing on the lives of the youths and the nation at large.

“Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna is our mentor, a role model, and a leader of all Nigerians that we all will remember for his sacrifice. As youths, you have the task of uniting and contributing to the development of the country positively.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Northern Youths group, Mohammed Awal Abdullahi had told the Speaker that they have been following the leadership qualities that earned him the award.

“After a thorough assessment, the Nasarawa speaker was selected for the award due to his quality leadership style.

We are happy with your leadership style as you have ensured the executive/ legislative working relationship.

According to Abdullahi, “despite being a Speaker, you have sponsored many private member bills as the 5th assembly with the highest number of bills in the state since the inception of the institution.

“Still at 6th assembly, in one year the House under your watch passed 15 bills which is among the highest in the country, this is commendable. You have done well in your constituency in the areas of Youths and women empowerment as well as scholarship.

