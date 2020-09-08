Insecurity: Ekhomu charges traditional rulers to defend their communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Security expert, Dr Ona Ekhomu, has charged traditional rulers in the country to design and implement security architectures that would interface with security agencies, to tackle security threats in communities.

He also described as urgent, the need for state governments to weave traditional rulers into the fabric of security in the states if the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and assassinations would be won.

He gave the charge weekend in Lagos while announcing the conferment of the fellowship of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operations of Nigeria, AISSON on the Aguma of Bassa Turunku Kingdom in Nasarawa State, Dr. David Wodi Tukura, in recognition of his leading role in promoting security and safety culture and consciousness in Nigeria.

Lauding the recently enthroned monarch for spreading the gospel of security awareness in his Kingdom, the AISSON President, said: “His Highness brings critical security and leadership skills to the fight against banditry and terrorism in Nasarawa State and the North-Central geo-political zone of Nigeria.

Given the pedigree of His Highness, he is well-positioned to assist Governor Abdullahi Sule and other State actors in achieving public peace in the State.

He is a veritable security icon who served twice as commandant of the Training Academy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Dr. Tukura also served as Director of Research in EFCC and holds the prestigious security certification – Certified Protection Officer (CPO) from the International Foundation of Protection Officers USA.

Reminding governors on the need to inculcate traditional rulers into the fabric of security in their states, he also advised traditional rulers to organize vigilante groups and hunters to defend their areas while the public security agencies combat complex security threats.

“ Traditional rulers should design and implement security architectures that interface with public agencies in the event of grave threats such as the recent mass fatality bank robbery in Kagara Niger State, where about 90 bandits on motorbikes attacked a bank in the town, robbed it and killed a large number of persons”, he stated.

