INSECURITY: Adopt new measures to fight crime, Ogun gov told

The President of Gbenga Akinwande Foundation, Engr. Gbenga Akinwande has urged Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to devise new and proactive measures to tackle insecurity in Ogun State.

Akinwande, in a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, titled: “The Security Challenges and the Need for Proactive Measures Against the Threats,” commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his pragmatism and sagacity in piloting Ogun state through the economic storm at these hard times, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated further that the Governor has done exceptionally well on the economic front and thus must be applauded for such great feat.

“However, one major area that still requires urgent attention at the moment is the area of security. The security challenges in Yewaland, where people are being kidnapped freely, coupled with herdsmen attacks, pose great danger to the people of Ogun State,” Akinwande said.

Thus, Akinwande appealed to the Governor Dapo Abiodun to expedite actions on the taking off of the Amotekun Security Outfit to provide some relief to the people who are living presently in fears, most particularly those in small towns and villages.

He also appealed to the governor to provide patrol vehicles to various police formations that lack operational vehicles in Ogun State.

According to him, this will go a long way in securing lives and properties of the citizenry.

