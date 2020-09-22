INEC presents Obaseki, Shaibu certificates of return

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy Philip Shaibu have been presented a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Receiving the document as governor-elect in the September 19 governorship election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin City, Obaseki commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the Edo State governorship election was free, fair and credible.

He added that the President had the option to ensure the APC candidate won the governorship election in the state, but decided to do the right thing and allowed the votes of the people to count.

“I thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the part he played in ensuring a free, fair and credible election. He will be remembered as the father of democracy in Nigeria. He had a choice to ensure his party was declared winner but insisted that the right thing be done,” he said.

He urged members of the opposition party, the APC, to join hands with his administration to move Edo State forward, adding, “ I use this opportunity to reach out to our brothers on the other side of the divide as we are one family in the pursuit to provide public good for our citizens.

“The election shows that they trust us more now to provide leadership. It doesn’t mean the opposition parties don’t have a role to play.”

“I use this opportunity to extend the hands of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his other colleagues in the APC as well as other parties to join hands with us to move Edo forward.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

