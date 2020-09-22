BREAKING: INEC presents Obaseki, Shaibu certificate of return

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State (left) and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy Philip Shaibu have been presented a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details later…

