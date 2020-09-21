INEC commends stakeholders on successful Edo election, focuses on Ondo

On 7:21 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
INEC commends stakeholders on successful Edo election, focuses on Ondo
Chairman, Independent, National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made the Saturday’s Edo state governorship election a success.
Yakubu gave the appreciation while winding down INEC  Situation Room on the Edo Governorship election in Abuja on Sunday.
The chairman reminded all stakeholders that there was no respite yet for all as the attention would be shifted to Ondo where another governorship election would be held on Oct. 10.

READ ALSO: Obaseki’s victory: Triumph of democracy, rejection of imposition — PDP governors

He said that three weeks after that, it would be the series of by-elections in 11 States, on Oct. 31.
 Yakubu challenged all INEC staff members and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke by the standard in the conduct of elections.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!