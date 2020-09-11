Breaking News
Translate

Indian village holds crocodile hostage, demands ransom

On 2:57 pmIn Odd Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Indian village holds crocodile hostage, demands ransom
The Indian villagers

Villagers in northern India were initially alarmed when they found a crocodile lurking in the local pond. But then they hatched a plan — to demand a ransom.

The two-metre (eight-foot) reptile from a nearby nature reserve turned up in the village of Midania in impoverished Uttar Pradesh state after monsoon flooding on Tuesday, officials said.

Anil Patel, an official responsible for the buffer zone around the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve told AFP that the locals caught the croc and then demanded 50,000 Rupees (almost $700) to give it back.

ALSO READ: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man in Nigerian Police uniform heavily smoking shisha (VIDEO)

“It took us hours to convince them with help from local police and authorities to release the crocodile,” Patel said.

The villagers were also threatened with legal action, with officials explaining that they risked being jailed for up to seven years.

The crocodile, Patel said, is free now. “We released it into the Ghagra river the same day.”

“They had no idea that the crocodile was a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act. It’s important for us to educate more people about wildlife,” he added.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!