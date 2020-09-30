Independence Day: Osun cancels public parade

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government on Wednesday disclosed that there will be no Independence Day parade in the State during the country’s 60th anniversary on October 1.

The decision to cancel the Independence day parade was, according to the government, part of the precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon Tajudeen Lawal, who announced the decision in a statement, said the position of the government was necessary to ensure that the flattening curve of the pandemic remains so as there is a possibility of spreading the virus in a high-density gathering.

Lawal said: “The Osun State Government is by this medium informing the general public that this year’s Independence Day celebration will be without the usual fanfare and parades.

“Although it is a landmark celebration of our great country, the State Government is urging citizens to take responsibility for their safety by maintaining social distancing, wearing their face masks in public places, washing their hands regularly, and generally adhering to other safety standards set by the government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Vanguard

