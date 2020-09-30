Breaking News
Independence Anniversary: Buhari to make nationwide broadcast

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.

The Presidency had in a previous statement issued by the Presidential Spokesman, Chief Femi Adesina, stated that President Buhari would address the nation from Eagle Square, Abuja at 10 am.

But a second statement by Chief Adesina, said that President Buhari will make a broadcast before he departs for Eagle Square.

According to the statement,  “All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the address.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live Presidential Address on October 1.”

