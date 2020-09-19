Breaking News
[Video] Edo 2020: Impressive voters turnout as voting begins

By Ozioruva Aliu

THERE was an impressive turnout of voters as voting began Saturday across the three senatorial districts of Edo state.

As early as 7:30 am, voters were already out at Irrua Girls Secondary School in Esan Central local government area waiting for INEC officials.

At Ughioli primary in Etsako West Units 13, 14 and 15, accreditation of voters and voting started at 9:20 am and the exercise is going on smoothly.

In Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area voting commenced in several polling units at about 8 am. Former Chief of staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele described the exercise as peaceful and he is hopeful the candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu will win.

