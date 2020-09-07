Imo APC suspends Daniel Nwafor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The leadership of the Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Marcellinus Nlemigbo, has suspended Senator Rochas Okorocha backed Daniel Nwafor, chairman.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, by Nlemigbo, adding that the decision was taken after Nwafor’s failure to appear before the disciplinary committee of the party to answer to allegations on gross indiscipline and insubordination.

It also stated that Nwafor has been recommended for expulsion from the party to the appropriate authorities of the APC.

According to the letter of the suspension, “Following the disciplinary committee set up by the state caretaker committee of the party and your refusal to honour repeated invitations to appear before the committee to answer to allegations on gross indiscipline and insubordination.

“Violated article 21 A (ii) (ii) (iii) (iv) (vi) (vii) (x) of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress.”

Adding that, “Consequently, Nwafor is hereby suspended from the party forthwith and recommended for expulsion from the party and by the appropriate authorities under the constitution.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: