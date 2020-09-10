I’ll not condone any act of recklessness, CJN warns Edo, Ondo tribunal judges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Thursday, administered oath on 85 judges that will handle governorship election petition cases in Edo and Ondo States, as well as other by-elections across the country.

The CJN who performed the ceremony at the Supreme Court, enjoined the tribunal judges to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law, warning that he would not condone any act of recklessness, abuse of power and public trust.

He implored the judges to rise above every sentiment that could play out in the course of their adjudication in the tribunal.

“I can confidently tell you that this is a weighty undertaking you have just signed before the almighty God. I am

saying this because as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, I will not condone any act of recklessness, abuse of power and public trust. This is a rare opportunity and you must give a good account of yourselves.

“You should count yourselves worthy to be so entrusted-with this humongous responsibility of deciding the fate of those who would be contesting the highest political offices in Edo and Ondo states respectively and some other political offices in other states by virtue

of the forthcoming elections.

“Trust is a burden and you must discharge it with utmost sincerity, honesty and transparency because conscience is an open wound healed only by truth. You must rise and operate every sentiment that might play out in the course of your adjudication in the tribunal.

“There is no doubt that temptations, tribulations, intimidations and even sheer blackmails may be unleashed on you but as thoroughbred judicial officers, you must guide your loins to rise above all and do what will earn you -accolades in the court of public opinions.

“There is no mountain too high to scale, and there is no-goal too difficult to achieve as far as you have firmly resolved to attain higher heights in life.

“All eyes are on you and always remember that your conducts will be publicly dissected and thoroughly scrutinized. Do what is right in our law books and you will have your names etched in gold. Do what is at variance with your conscience and you will get a scar that will terminally dent your ascension to higher height in life.

“Be guided by good conscience and enjoy the best that the Nigerian Judiciary can offer you”, the CJN added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: