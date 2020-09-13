Ige: They killed my father out of jealousy ― Muyiwa Ige

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

AS the 90th posthumous birthday of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige (SAN) was held in Ibadan Sunday, his son, Architect Muyiwa Ige said his father was killed out of jealousy.

He said this during the service held in honour of the deceased politician who was murdered by yet-to-be-disclosed hoodlums at St. Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan.

Muyiwa said, “A lot of his peers didn’t like him because they could not understand young people which he did. But, that was the essence of Bola Ige, and it was part of the envy that ate into the souls of some of those who didn’t like him.

“Nonetheless, that was their problem. Bola Ige came to this world, did his bit, and his legacy still lives on.”

On what politics used to be, Muyiwa Ige said: “The conservatives knew themselves, while the progressives knew themselves. Now, you can’t even differentiate between A and B.

There is cross-carpeting going on every day. Consistency is not there”.

“There is also a leadership vacuum and so, we need to go back and begin to study what they did well positively in their days and try to enhance that and begin to ensure that there is a vibrant mentoring programme, especially for our youths. There are great leaders out there that we can still point to that can support young people”, he concluded.

