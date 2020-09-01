I prophesied Bello’s Supreme Court victory, Kogi cleric says

Kindly Share This Story:

A Kogi-born prophet, Gideon Isah, Founder and Senior Pastor of Household of Mercy and Deliverance Ministries, Tuesday, said the victory of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello at the Supreme Court, went as he had earlier prophesied.

Amidst accolades on social media, yesterday, the cleric said he had seen the outcome of the 2019 elections and corresponding legal battles.

While Supreme Court had Monday affirmed Bello of the All Progressive Congress APC, winner of the election, some Nigerians on social media immediately rained accolades on the young prophet for the prophesy.

Isah had in a post on Facebook, openly spoke over the outcome of the election but was lambasted by some Nigerians.

However, upon the victory at the court and seeing that Isah’s Prophecy has found fulfilment, he received praises from all that once tongue lashed him.

Speaking to some journalists, Prophet Isah who is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Household of Mercy and Deliverance Ministries, which is one of the biggest and fastest growing churches in Kogi State with a membership of approximately 20,000; is also calling on the Governor and his deputy to acknowledge the Great Man Of Grace as well as continuous prayer for his administration.

Vanguard

