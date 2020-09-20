Breaking News
Translate

I have zero tolerance for nonsense – Biodun Okeowo

On 9:48 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has sounded a note of warning to those who intentionally troll her on social media. She is saying to them “Write nonsense and I’ll restrict you with immediate alacrity, zero tolerance for nonsense.”

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the beautiful single mother of two wrote “How I laugh and turn my back at things that could take away that beautiful smile of mine. I’ve got no energy for negativity….just continue sogbo elenu ,elenu razor….continue to open fake accounts to troll.

ALSO READ: Fans questions Bobrisky’s monetary gift to Erica

My God is bigger than all of you. I’ve got zero worries. Write nonsense and I’ll restrict you with immediate alacrity, zero tolerance for nonsense. Call me Oluaye restriction…”

Omoborty, who has been criticized several times for always showing off her butt on social media once said her major source of income doesn’t come from acting. She boasted that brands pay her a lot of money to promote their products.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!