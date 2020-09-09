I have not disappointed Rivers people – Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

…says opposition parties disappointed over suspended NLC protest

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says he has utilized the mandate given to him by Rivers people to provide basic infrastructure for them.

He also stated that he is proud to be contributing his quota to the development of the State.

Governor Wike stated this while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Rebisi, GRA, Rumuola and Rumuogba flyover bridges and ongoing road construction work in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State.

He stated that through passion and commitment he has judiciously utilized scarce resources for the development of the State.

“It is not the amount of resources you get that determines the kind of projects you carry out for your people.

“It is your commitment, your passion for the development of your people. If you have very good resources and you don’t have the passion and commitment, resources cannot be utilized for the good of the people.

“If you have the passion and commitment as we do, even the little resources that we have, will be judiciously used for the development of our State,” he said.

Governor Wike expressed happiness with the speed at which the various flyover bridges are advancing, emphasizing that the Rebisi flyover would be completed by December this year while the Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovers would be completed by February, 2021.

He described the Rebisi flyover as an engineering masterpiece and commended Julius Berger for delivering a quality project.

“I am indeed proud that I am able to contribute my own little quota to the development of our State.

“I have not abused the mandate given to me by Rivers people and I have also not disappointed them,” he stated.

On the outcome of the negotiation with Organised Labour, Governor Wike expressed satisfaction that all contending issues were amicably resolved during the meeting.

He said that the Opposition Parties and those who thought the State would be plunged into crisis were disappointed.

“All the issues were mere understandings and now that they have understood our position, they said they have to suspend the protest.

“So for me, I am happy that there was nothing like conflict At the end of the day, those of them who were thinking that Rivers State will be shut down were highly disappointed, ” he added.

Also speaking, the Project Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Port Harcourt, Mr. Finn Drosdowsky thanked the State Government for entrusting the projects to them and assured that the various flyovers would be completed on schedule.

