Huesca forward Omoruyi raring for bright La Liga start

By John Egbokhan

Spanish-born Nigerian forward, Kevin Omoruyi, who is going to be playing in the La Liga when the 2021-2022 football season starts, is buzzing to start his new adventure in the Spanish top flight with Huesca.

Huesca, who gained promotion to the top division in Spain last season, start their new life with the big boys, with an away fixture against Villarreal on September 13.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Vanguard, the 19-year old striker, said he was relishing the opportunity to mix with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema. According to Omoruyi, ‘’It’s a great opportunity to play in La Liga. I am working very hard every day to improve and to have many playing minutes in La Liga this season”.

Born to a Nigerian father based in Spain, the talented Omoruyi said he was working to make a success story of his La Liga season.

“I am working very hard because I know that the new season is starting very soon. Every day, we are training two times so that we can improve. I am very happy and I want the league to start and hope for a successful campaign.

“I want the best. I want to help the team. I am a striker and if I can do it with goals, I would be very happy and proud. But the first thing is to put up a great performance and try all my best”.

He said he would be proud to play for Nigeria if invited. “If Nigeria invites me, I would be very happy to honour the call”.

