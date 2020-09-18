Breaking News
HIDDEN VOICES: The Female Carpenter (VIDEO)

On the first episode of the HIDDEN VOICES, we feature Ndubueze Loveth – a 19-year-old female carpenter. Faced with a lot of challenges Loveth’s never says die attitude has kept her going and enabled her to conquer the odds. We take a peep into her world.

If you are a female excelling in her profession or working in a male-dominated environment, or a niche/unique field. We would like to tell your story. Get in touch with us at allure@vanguardngr.com

