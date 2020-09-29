Group petitions NJC over bail for murder suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the granting of bail to a murder suspect which it is alleged were granted under questionable circumstances.

The letter signed by the President of the group, Comrade Curtis Ugbo and the Acting Secretary, Pastor Osayuki Uhimwen said the suspect, Johnson Atseleghe who was accused alongside 11 others of suspected kidnap and murder was granted bail despite reports indicting them from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The statement accused Justice Efe lkpomwonba of granting the bail on what it described as flimsy excuse of ill-health and accused Atseleghe of actively participating in the just concluded governorship election despite his alleged ill-health.

READ ALSO Ekiti Assembly passes bill to upgrade college of education to University

Part of the petition reads: “The said Johnson Asteleghe after his release, on a non serious health condition, went straight home and was hosting guests which was shown on a television station and actively participated in the just concluded Edo State Governorship election.

“It s worthy of note that the said Johnson Asteleghe was arraigned with many others, one of whom was earlier granted same questionable bail in a serious murder case, which he eventually jumped, only to commit another murder and was arraigned at same Justice lkpomwonba’s Court again.

“Sir, this vicious cycle created by this kind of bails is encouraging and promoting acts of criminalities thereby putting the security of lives and properties of the public in perpetual jeopardy.”

Kindly Share This Story: