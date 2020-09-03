Group condemns electricity, fuel price hike

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Buhari’s government heartless, anti-masses

By Chris Ochayi

The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development, AIED, has tongue-lashed President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration over the increase in electricity tariff and the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, describing the government as heartless and anti-people.

The AIED, while condemning the upward review of the products in a statement on Wednesday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Comrade O’Seun John, said the actions by Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, PPMC and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC are “draconian anti-masses policy by a heartless administration”.

Comrade John urged the Federal Government to immediately revert to the initial price and tariff of fuel and electricity respectively.

“We received with shock the report of yet another increase in the price of petrol at the depot just two months after it was hiked.

“It becomes extremely disturbing that this announcement was made within 24 hours that an increase in electricity tariff was also effected. We condemn this draconian anti-masses policy by a heartless administration and make bold to say that it should be rejected by every Nigerian.

“All over the world, people are just starting to pick up the pieces of their livelihood after months of economic decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While responsible governments are giving out tax relives, grants and offering succour to the citizens, including cash benefits and free electricity, the present government has chosen this low time in the lives of Nigerians to further elevate their suffering.

“The sudden fondness to tax Nigerians to death is shameful and a signpost of an administration devoid of ideas and innovations.

“For a country where residents cater one hundred per cent for all their needs without succour from the government, the least any responsible administration can do is seek to lessen their burden and not add to it.

“If Nigeria is broke to the point where it has to shift all responsibilities to the citizens then government at all levels have no business living the opulence life and unjustified allowances and salaries.

“We join the Nigeria Labour Congress and all other Civil Society Organizations to call for the immediate reversal of these hikes and unburdening of Nigerians.”

