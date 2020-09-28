Vanguard Logo

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, reacts to getting pregnant for Liberian president, George Weah

By Benjamin Njoku

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has reacted to the rumour making the rounds that she’s currently pregnant for the incumbent Liberian President, George Oppong Weah.

Reacting to the rumour via her Instagram page, the beautiful actress shared a stunning picture of herself, where she’s wearing an infectious smile with the caption; “Laughter that dispels lies and fabricated stories.”

Ghanaian blogger Identified as ‘Aba The Great’ had alleged on her social media page that the actress is pregnant for the Liberian President, an allegation that has since triggered a new conversation.

The actress is said to have congratulated George Weah after he won the presidential election in Liberia and that post seems to authenticate some sorts of connection with the former international footballer for Ghana.

