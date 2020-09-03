Ganduje settles N257m scholarship fees of 43 students studying in Egypt 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Thursday settled the scholarship fees of not fewer than 43 students to the tune of over N257million to study in Egypt.

The students 37 and 6 were studying at Mansoura University and October 6 University, all in Egypt respectively.

The Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, in the statement said the government settled the outstanding fee because he was determined to shape the future of Kano students studying in the Universities in Egypt.

According to him, “despite there being delved into politics, sometimes last year, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, applied large heart and pardoned the 37 students and releases the sum of N209,596,633.00 for the payment of their outstanding tuition and maintenance fees.

“It could be recalled that sometime last year, those students wrote an apology letter and sent to the governor, regretting their action.

“All the 37 students unanimously said to governor Ganduje, in the said letter “But now, we understand and we have come forth to accept all our mistakes and apologise for all the wrongdoings done to the government in our names.

“We have been foolish and naive. And we hope Your Excellency will forgive us.

“So we solicit the kind gesture of Your Excellency to rescue our lives as sons and daughters and indigenes of Kano state.

“Not only Mansoura University students, governor Ganduje also released the sum of N48,220,002.00, being outstanding tuition and maintenance fees in respect of 6 sponsored students of October 6 University, Egypt. Making the total sum of N257,812,635.00 for the students of these two Egypt universities.

“To also ameliorate the suffering internal students may face after COVID-19, governor Ganduje pledged upward review of students scholarship allowances.

“An exercise that eluded the state for the past 15 years. Part of the process in making all the necessary preparations for smooth payment of allowances the State Scholarship Board, has since ordered for the sale of Scratch Card, which shows that time would not be wasted when schools reopened,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: