Four persons drown while fleeing from flood in Delta 

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Residents of Omeligboma camp in Oko community, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State, lamented the drowning of four persons who were trying to escape from the area to avoid being submerged by the ravaging flood.

A dependable source said the boat in which the yet to be identified victims were fleeing with from trapped settlement to higher grounds, suddenly capsized at the middle of the river.

Saying the Captain of the ill-fated boat was the only survivor of the mishap, the source said the camp had earlier been deserted following repeated warnings by government officials that those in flood-prone areas should move to higher plains to avoid being trapped by the ravaging flood.

While others left earlier, the source said the victims were among those who stayed behind, hoping for divine intervention.

He reiterated that the victims of the boat mishap were said to be among those who stayed back until the flood assumed unbearable dimension before they attempted to flee with boat.

As at the time of filing this report, the bodies of the victims were yet to be recovered, although local divers were said to have intensified search for the bodies.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

