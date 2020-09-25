Foundation empowers 40 Delta State youths on ICT

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Sylvester Ogbolu Humanitarian Foundation (SOHF) has volunteered to empower 40 Delta State youths in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The youths drawn majorly from Ubulu clan and neighbouring communities of Delta State in Aniocha South Local Government Area (LGA) will be inducted into an ICT training programme on Sunday, for skill acquisition.

According to the founder of SOHF, Sylvester Ogbolu the capacity building programme organised by its Foundation is targeted at boosting the standard of living of these youths. .

To ensure beneficiaries cut across all the communities, the Foundation has since sensitized some of the traditional rulers of various communities in the State. For example, SOHF had written a letter addressed to the Obi of Ubulu Uku, HRH Obi Noel Chukwuka Akaeze 1 on their plans and the need for spread of this rare opportunity amongst all the quarters.

According to SOHF “the Board of Trustee (BOT) has approved the training of 40 Ubulu-Uku youths on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). We are also seeking your cooperation in ensuring that the participating beneficiaries cut across the various Ogbes that make up the Kingdom”.

Quarters that would benefit from the SOHF training as listed in the letter include: Abuedo, Agbonta, Akwu, Akpama, Enugu-Iyi, Idumubo, Idumu – Osume, Idumu Ishonor, Isho, Ogbe – Etiti and Onicha Okpe.

Others are: Onije, Onicha Ukwu, Ogbeani, Ogbe-ego, Udo, Ugbah and Aniagbala.

Founded by Sylvester Ogbolu from Abuedo in Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South LGA of Delta, Sylvester Ogbolu Humanitarian Foundation (SOHF) is a non-profit humanitarian and charitable organisation that is focused on providing assistance to those who are desperately in need.

According to the founder who is based in United States of America , “caring for people is at our core, and we proactively pursue opportunities to assist those living on the fringes to help them experience a higher quality of life” .

The organisation was founded in 2017, and it strives to leave an everlasting impression that would be felt across the generations.

SOHF also believes that philanthropy is an important part of the human experience, and work to lift up struggling communities and families by providing pathways to greater well-being and prosperity.

The organisation has a team of talented and caring volunteers that work to meet the ICARE mission and provide compassionate assistance to those in need.

Meanwhile SOHF also has a similar programme on a larger scope within the state.. The charity organisation is also looking at training the youths in the areas of ICT skills, hair dressing, fashion design, shoe & bag making, home economics, fabrication & welding, farming/animal husbandry, catering & events management, beads and hat making amongst others.

Vanguard

