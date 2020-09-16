Breaking News
Former PremiumTimes journalist, Samuel Ogundipe joins GazetteNGR

Former journalist with PremiumTimes, Samuel Ogundipe has joined the Peoples Gazette after resigning his appointment with PremiumTimes.

Mr. Ogundipe made the announcement via his twitter handle, @SamuelOgundipe on Wednesday. According to him, “I am excited to announce that I will be leading the all-new @GazetteNGR.

“I am ready for this fresh challenge at a novel digital outlet that holds the promise for groundbreaking, impactful journalism in Nigeria. This follows my recent resignation from Premium Times.”

