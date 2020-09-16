Former PremiumTimes journalist, Samuel Ogundipe joins GazetteNGR

Kindly Share This Story:

Former journalist with PremiumTimes, Samuel Ogundipe has joined the Peoples Gazette after resigning his appointment with PremiumTimes.

Mr. Ogundipe made the announcement via his twitter handle, @SamuelOgundipe on Wednesday. According to him, “I am excited to announce that I will be leading the all-new @GazetteNGR.

“I am ready for this fresh challenge at a novel digital outlet that holds the promise for groundbreaking, impactful journalism in Nigeria. This follows my recent resignation from Premium Times.”

