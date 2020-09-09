Football: List of qualifiers for African club competitions 2020/2021

Lists of clubs who have so far qualified for the 2020/2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions (alphabetical order):
Champions League
Two entrants permitted
Algeria: CR Belouizdad, Mouloudia Alger
Angola: Petro Luanda, Primeiro Agosto
Democratic Republic of Congo: TP Mazembe, V Club
Guinea: Ashanti Siguiri, Horoya
Nigeria: Enyimba, Plateau Utd
South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns
Tunisia: Esperance, CS Sfaxien
Zambia: Forest Rangers, Nkana
One entrant
Benin: Buffles Borgou
Botswana: Jwaneng Galaxy
Burkina Faso: Rahimo
Burundi: Le Messager Ngozi
Cameroon: PWD Bamenda
Comoros: US Zilimadjou
Congo Brazzaville: AS Otoho
Djibouti: CF Garde Republicaine/SIAF
Equatorial Guinea: Cano Sport
eSwatini: Young Buffaloes
Gabon: Bouenguidi Sport
Gambia: Real Banjul
Ghana: Asante Kotoko
Ivory Coast: Racing Club Abidjan
Kenya: Gor Mahia
Lesotho: Bantu
Madagascar: Fosa Juniors
Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets
Mozambique: Costa do Sol
Niger: AS Sonidep
Reunion: JS Saint-Pierroise
Rwanda: APR
Sao Tome e Principe: Agrosport Monte Cafe
Senegal: Teungueth
Seychelles: Foresters
Somalia: Mogadishu City
Tanzania: Simba SC
Togo: ASKO Kara
Uganda: Vipers
Zanzibar: Mlandege
Zimbabwe: FC Platinum
— Libya disqualified after failing to stage league or cup competitions for two years due to civil war
— Central African Republic, Ethiopia and South Sudan will not enter
Confederation Cup
Two entrants permitted
Algeria: Entente Setif, JS Kabylie
Angola: Bravos Maquis, Sagrada Esperanca
DR Congo: AS Maniema Union, DC Motema Pembe
Guinea: CI Kamsar, Wakriya
Morocco: Tihad Casablanca
Nigeria: Kano Pillars, Rivers Utd
South Africa: Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic
Zambia: Green Eagles, NAPSA Stars
One entrant
Benin: ESAE; Botswana: Orapa Utd; Burkina Faso: Salitas; Burundi: Musongati; Cameroon: Coton Sport; Congo Brazzaville: Etoile; Equatorial Guinea: Akonangui; Gabon: AS Mangasport; Gambia: Armed Forces; Ghana: Ashanti Gold; Ivory Coast: San Pedro; Madagascar: CNaPS Sport; Malawi: Blue Eagles; Mozambique: UD Songo; Niger: US Gendarmerie Nationale; Reunion: SS Jeanne d’Arc; Rwanda: AS Kigali; Sao Tome e Principe: Porto Real; Senegal: ASC Diaraf; Seychelles: Cote d’Or; Somalia: Horseed; South Sudan: Al-Rabita; Tanzania: Namungo; Togo: Unisport Sokode; Uganda: Kampala Capital City Authority; Zanzibar: KVZ
— Libya disqualified after failing to stage league or cup competitions for two years due to civil war
— Central African Republic and Ethiopia will not enter
Note: Countries ranked 1 to 12 by results over previous five seasons permitted two entrants in both competitions.
[AFP]