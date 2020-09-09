Football: List of qualifiers for African club competitions 2020/2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Lists of clubs who have so far qualified for the 2020/2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions (alphabetical order):

Champions League

Two entrants permitted

Algeria: CR Belouizdad, Mouloudia Alger

Angola: Petro Luanda, Primeiro Agosto

Democratic Republic of Congo: TP Mazembe, V Club

Guinea: Ashanti Siguiri, Horoya

Nigeria: Enyimba, Plateau Utd

South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns

Tunisia: Esperance, CS Sfaxien

Zambia: Forest Rangers, Nkana

One entrant

Benin: Buffles Borgou

Botswana: Jwaneng Galaxy

Burkina Faso: Rahimo

Burundi: Le Messager Ngozi

Cameroon: PWD Bamenda

Comoros: US Zilimadjou

Congo Brazzaville: AS Otoho

Djibouti: CF Garde Republicaine/SIAF

Equatorial Guinea: Cano Sport

eSwatini: Young Buffaloes

Gabon: Bouenguidi Sport

Gambia: Real Banjul

Ghana: Asante Kotoko

Ivory Coast: Racing Club Abidjan

Kenya: Gor Mahia

Lesotho: Bantu

Madagascar: Fosa Juniors

Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets

Mozambique: Costa do Sol

Niger: AS Sonidep

Reunion: JS Saint-Pierroise

Rwanda: APR

Sao Tome e Principe: Agrosport Monte Cafe

Senegal: Teungueth

Seychelles: Foresters

Somalia: Mogadishu City

Tanzania: Simba SC

Togo: ASKO Kara

Uganda: Vipers

Zanzibar: Mlandege

Zimbabwe: FC Platinum

— Libya disqualified after failing to stage league or cup competitions for two years due to civil war

— Central African Republic, Ethiopia and South Sudan will not enter

Confederation Cup

Two entrants permitted

Algeria: Entente Setif, JS Kabylie

Angola: Bravos Maquis, Sagrada Esperanca

DR Congo: AS Maniema Union, DC Motema Pembe

Guinea: CI Kamsar, Wakriya

Morocco: Tihad Casablanca

Nigeria: Kano Pillars, Rivers Utd

South Africa: Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic

Zambia: Green Eagles, NAPSA Stars

One entrant

Benin: ESAE; Botswana: Orapa Utd; Burkina Faso: Salitas; Burundi: Musongati; Cameroon: Coton Sport; Congo Brazzaville: Etoile; Equatorial Guinea: Akonangui; Gabon: AS Mangasport; Gambia: Armed Forces; Ghana: Ashanti Gold; Ivory Coast: San Pedro; Madagascar: CNaPS Sport; Malawi: Blue Eagles; Mozambique: UD Songo; Niger: US Gendarmerie Nationale; Reunion: SS Jeanne d’Arc; Rwanda: AS Kigali; Sao Tome e Principe: Porto Real; Senegal: ASC Diaraf; Seychelles: Cote d’Or; Somalia: Horseed; South Sudan: Al-Rabita; Tanzania: Namungo; Togo: Unisport Sokode; Uganda: Kampala Capital City Authority; Zanzibar: KVZ

— Libya disqualified after failing to stage league or cup competitions for two years due to civil war

— Central African Republic and Ethiopia will not enter

Note: Countries ranked 1 to 12 by results over previous five seasons permitted two entrants in both competitions.

