Folorunso Alakija’s flourish Africa set for ‘Outsmart 2020’ confab

As part of her effort towards boosting more solution-providing businesses run by innovative females in Nigeria, billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija, through her Flourish Africa outfit, is set to hold a virtual conference.

Tagged ‘Outsmart 2020’, the conference aims to guide participants on how to reach heights they have imagined, especially in a peculiar year that has so far been challenged by the still raging COVID19 pandemic.

According to Alakija, now, more than ever, it is important to show people that they can do whatever it is they may have thought to be impossible, and outsmart everything that keeps them away from their goals and dreams.

“We will live in a dynamic and fast-paced world where being smart doesn’t suffice to help you reach your highest potential, high-quality resources such as high-level knowledge, experience, skills and networking is what you need to up your ante. ‘Outsmart 2020’ promises the finest of female powerhouses to help you inject that desired growth and development in your career and business,” Alakija stated.

Among the speakers for the virtual conference is the founder of Flourish Africa, Folorunso Alakija herself, Mrs Udo Okonjo, CEO of Fine and Country, Glory Edozien, Lead Consultant at the Inspired by Glory Academy, Ivie Temitayo, founder of Work in Nigeria and Naomi Osemedua, Founder, The Sparkle Effect.

The conference will be streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube Live Saturday, September 19, from 9 am to 11 am.

Vanguard

