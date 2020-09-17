Breaking News
Financial Autonomy: Fail to implement, face shut down — PASAN to States

Senate

By David Odama – Lafia

The following delay by some states to implement the financial autonomy granted states Houses of Assembly, the Parliamentary  Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), has threatened to shut down states of the Federation.

It would be recalled that the State Houses of Assembly were on May 22nd this year, president Muhammad u Buhari granted financial autonomy to the state Houses of Assembly.

The National President of the association, Comrade   Mohammed Usman issued the threat  Thursday in Lafia when he led other National officials of the association on a courtesy visit on the Speaker, Nasarawa  State House of Assembly.

The National president argued that the implementation of the financial autonomy would not only strengthen the institution, legislative duties of the state lawmakers but would ensure optimal productivity by the staff of the state Houses of Assembly.

” We are here to discuss some issues with our members. First among the issues is the financial autonomy of the state Houses of Assembly,  the establishment of the state Houses of Assembly Service Commission.

As Parliamentarians,   our independence is paramount to us in order to enhance our productivity. Nasarawa State is our first pot  of call because of its proximity to Abuja,  we are going around the 36 states of the federation”, he said.

According to him, the association will move to ensure that the state Houses of assembly financial autonomy is implemented adding that the body has been patient over the delay in the implementation of the financial autonomy.

” If  things are not done appropriately as provided by the law and our rights are  being denied, we will have no option than to shut down  assemblies and the state”

While appreciating the speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, RT.Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi for living above board Usman assured of a robust relationship with government at all levels for accelerated development across the country.

Responding, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly,   RT. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, represented by the deputy speaker,  Nehemiah Tsentse Dandaura said that the financial autonomy of the state legislators would strengthen legislative capacity and increase productivity.

The speaker who is the National Vice Chairman, North Central Nigeria Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures informed the National president of the association that Nasarawa state has  already established its commission

