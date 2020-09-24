FG unveils new National Policy On Science, Technology Education

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government, Thursday, unveiled a new National Policy on Science and Technology Education.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who unveiled the policy through his representative and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nnwajiuba, in Abuja, said the development was aimed at enhancing skills in science and technology among students.

The policy redirection was a fall out of a recent meeting by the National Council on Education which recommended the review of the S&TE curricula.

He said given the critical importance of science and the acquisition of technical and vocational skills as tools for driving national growth and development, the absence of a road map has slowed down the pace of Nigeria’s quest for technological achievement.

“This initiative underscores the passion and determination of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the challenges facing the delivery of quality science and technical education in Nigeria, “he stated.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Education Ministry, Sonny Echono, noted that observed gaps and poor synergy among stakeholders had hindered the optimal development of the sector.

He said the new policy document was multi-sectoral in nature, as it has a holistic approach to leadership and life skills training for pupils, students, teachers, and youths in and out of school.

“The new national policy on science and technology education has both institutional and human capacity building linkages between schools and communities. It also includes the provision of required facilities and equipment on a systematic and sustainable basis, “he noted.

