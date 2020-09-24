FG to rehabilitate aging infrastructure – Fashola

Kindly Share This Story:

…As QSRBN establishes construction cost database

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, has reiterated the commitment of the current administration to improve and renew the stock of the country’s aging and insufficient infrastructure to benefit of Nigerians.

Mr. Fashola, who made the commitment while inaugurating the 9th board of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN, in Abuja, noted that the administration was ready turnaround story of the nation’s infrastructure in spite of the global recession.

According to him, “At this time of global recession and the limited resources, when governments including ours are challenged to do more with less, your professional roles and skills will be in even greater demand.

“President Buhari has made no secret about his commitment and passion to improve and renew the stock of the country’s aging and insufficient infrastructure.”

The minister, who charged the surveyor professionals to be at frontline operators of governments efforts at driving the infrastructural development of the country, said, “It is expected that you will continue to build on your previous achievements and initiate new programme that will move your profession forward.

He said, “The professionals in the built industry such as the Quantity Surveyors are the frontline operators the Federal Government needs to achieve this objective.

Fashola also noted that the membership of the Board as constituted reflects the diversity of the country and experience and therefore urged the members to leave the past behind, work together as one to introduce new programmes that will move the profession forward.

He noted that because the 9th Board is being inaugurated in the same year the Federal Republic of Nigeria celebrates her 60th year Independence.

Fashola further pledges the unrelenting support of the Ministry to the Board and its legitimate activities, and challenged the Diamond Jubilee Board to sparkle and show strength, which are the qualities of a true diamond. He finally wishes them a fruitful tenure of service.

The members of the newly inaugurated Board include, Murtala Muhammad Aliyu President, Austin Nduka Onaro, Vice-President, Pemi Samuel Temitope, Member, Dickson Onoja, Member, Annette Adenike Oke and Ahmad Shehu

Others are Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim, Joseph C. Obieze, Tajudeen H. O.Salami , Jacob A.B. Awolesi, Michael O. Shonubi, Adegbemibo Ogunfidodo, Ekeng Inyang Njum Bassey Ekanem , Kene C. Nzekwe and Jadu N. Mdirmbita .

In his inaugural speech, the President of the quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN, Murtala Muhammad Aliyu said the establishment of construction cost database initiated during the 8th board was near completion.

Aliyu, who was also the 8thPresdient of the Board, noted that the Board had set out to assist government to get value for money and eliminate corruption in the construction sector; to review accreditation policies of the Board and harmonise the relationship of the Board with the higher institutions of learning;

“To resolve conflicts arising from issuing practise licences to quantity surveyors; to address the problem of non-government funding of QSRBN; to engage in nation-wide advocacy to get support from all the stake-holders.”

Others areas covered according to him was “to up-date and publish the names of the Registered Members, to review the existing court cases; and to collaborate with relevant agencies of government that would help the Board in its activities by engaging in courtesy visits to heads of government organisations

Aliyu also recalled that, in spite of the myriad of challenges that confronted Board especially during the first year, were able to record some milestones, which he said, include, Registration of additional 905 Quantity Surveyors and 103 Quantity Surveying Firms which represents 23.3 percentage of total Registered Quantity Surveyors and 27.3 Percentage of total Registered Quantity Surveying Firms.

“Implementation of online conduct of pre-registration interview for prospective Registered Quantity Surveyors (via Skype and Video Calls) outside the country, accreditation of Quantity Surveying programme in Nine (9) Universities and Eight (8) Polytechnics.

“Implementation of the use of Stick Stamps by Registered Quantity Surveyors approved and printed a workable Staff Conditions of Service for members of Staff and organized the 2018, 2019 & 2020 Annual Assembly of Registered Quantity Surveyors amongst others.

