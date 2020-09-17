FG reviews treasury forms, accounting documents for digital compliance

Kindly Share This Story:

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, OAGF, has commenced a comprehensive review of treasury forms and other accounting source documents in use in all ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, of the Federal Government.

A statement by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, noted that the review was in exercise of the mandate of the Accountant General of the Federation under FR.107 (n) to issue officially-approved forms bearing treasury numbers for use in all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure uniformity.

It added that already, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee to handle the review of the documents.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, Ahmed said the committee was expected to identify all treasury forms and accounting source documents presently in use; come up with new formats in line with the public financial reforms; recommend additions or deletions of the contents; assign relevant number systems to the treasury forms and review the documents in line with GIFMIS (Government Integrated Financial Management Information System) operations.

The statement added: “He stressed that in carrying out the assignment, the committee should be guided by the Federal Governments quest for adoption of e-governance at all levels and the fact that all the public finance reforms initiatives being driven by the Treasury are predicated on full deployment of ICT solutions.

“On the rationale for the review of the documents, Ahmed noted that the contents of the treasury forms and other accounting source documents in use were no longer relevant and useful to drive the various public finance management reforms of the Federal Government, which are mostly ICT-driven.

“He explained that a comprehensive review and update of these accounting source documents was thus imperative for an efficient and successful implementation of government’s financial management reforms.

“He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure a successful review of the documents and charged the committee to give the assignment all amount of seriousness it deserves and deliver on time.”

